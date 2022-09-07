Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys New Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,000. Alleghany accounts for 1.2% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.09% of Alleghany as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $840.58. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,803. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $837.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

