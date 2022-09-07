Berry Street Capital Management LLP Sells 400,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.45. 833,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,190,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

