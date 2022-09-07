Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.08% of CMC Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,270,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock remained flat at $173.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

