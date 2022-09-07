Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

