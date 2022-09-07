Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $316,371.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.