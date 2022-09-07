BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.68

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.68 and last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 50098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.