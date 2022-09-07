Black Phoenix (BPX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Black Phoenix has a total market cap of $158,499.78 and approximately $28,169.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Black Phoenix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,728.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00135298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023495 BTC.

About Black Phoenix

Black Phoenix (CRYPTO:BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Black Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.