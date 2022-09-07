BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HYT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.