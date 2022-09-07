BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE HYT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.68.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
