BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MUA stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
