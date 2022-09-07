BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

