BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $9.89.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
