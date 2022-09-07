BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

