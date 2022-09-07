Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 74478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 target price on Blackrock Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$74.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.