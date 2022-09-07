BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.