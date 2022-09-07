Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $43,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,634.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,477.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,455.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

