Blair William & Co. IL Has $38.43 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

