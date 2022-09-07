Blair William & Co. IL Has $46.27 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 98,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 204,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

