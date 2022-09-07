Blair William & Co. IL Has $48.26 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

