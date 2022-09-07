Blair William & Co. IL Has $50.56 Million Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 2,818.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.67% of Switch worth $50,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 172.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.64. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,200. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

