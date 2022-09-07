BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.60 Price Target at UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.60 ($66.94) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNP. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

EPA BNP traded up €0.10 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching €46.56 ($47.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($70.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.82.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

