Boeing’s (BA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

BA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. 25,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,353. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

