Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

BAH opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

