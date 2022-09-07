Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 4,136 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

