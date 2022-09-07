Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 299.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Down 1.8 %

PODD opened at $249.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

