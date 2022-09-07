Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 117 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $163.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

