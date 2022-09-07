Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 420,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 397,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 54,939 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,521,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

