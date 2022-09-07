Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after buying an additional 413,713 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after acquiring an additional 406,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 746,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

