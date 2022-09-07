Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $396.92 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.06.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

