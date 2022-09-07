Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.64%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

