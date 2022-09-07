Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 57,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 343.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 90,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 354,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

