Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 172 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $78,539,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

