Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 520 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of BA opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

