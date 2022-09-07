Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares during the period. BOX accounts for approximately 6.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 3.85% of BOX worth $160,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BOX by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX Price Performance

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

