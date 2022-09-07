Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

