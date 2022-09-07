Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.