Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.6% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,493,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
