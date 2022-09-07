Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 907,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VBR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.74. 2,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

