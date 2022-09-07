Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.70% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 2,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,718. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

