Brighton Jones LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 5,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,131. The stock has a market cap of $903.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.