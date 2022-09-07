Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.50% of Five Star Bancorp worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $458.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.36. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

