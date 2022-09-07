Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after buying an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,555,000 after buying an additional 109,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.