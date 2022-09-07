Brighton Jones LLC Sells 6,564 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,772. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

