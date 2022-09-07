Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 546,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,403,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $502.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,590. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

