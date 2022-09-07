Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $992.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $28,338,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 610,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

