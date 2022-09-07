Bruderman Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $373.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,206. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.