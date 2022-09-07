Bruderman Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

