Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33.
Maximus Announces Dividend
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Insider Transactions at Maximus
In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
