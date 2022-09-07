Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.