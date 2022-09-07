Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 243,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,020. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

