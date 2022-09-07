Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 60,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile



Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

