Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 12,836 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 2.4 %

V.F. Announces Dividend

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,701. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

