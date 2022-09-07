Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 60,577 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60,577 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Down 0.7 %

TU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,199. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.