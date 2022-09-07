Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. 11,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

